Tansu Yachts’ Cyclone is Ready For Anything

Let’s just ignore the fact that the name of this vessel reminds us of people who have lost their homes and almost everything else they own in these last couple of weeks. Instead, we could focus on the positive aspects in our lives, and enjoy Tansu Yachts’ new 143-foot vessel, that was unveiled just in time for the shipyard’s 20th anniversary.

Called Cyclone, this stunning yacht boasts a military-inspired look, with the company’s latest flagship showing off a battleship-gray exterior complemented by a spacious and extremely elegant interior. Diana Yacht Design was in charge of the naval architecture, creating a vessel powered by twin 1,900 hp Cat C32 diesel engines that allow it to cruise at 16 knots and achieve a range of maximum 2,700 miles.

Cyclone will allow as many as eight passengers to experience its luxurious accommodations. The master suite promises maximum privacy and the finest sea views, with the full-beam quarters including a large en-suite bathroom and an aft deck. Two double guest cabins and a large VIP suite add to the list, with separate crew cabins adding to the comfort of those who serve you.

The bridge deck features a large saloon and dining area, with a cozy terrace just outside the saloon for alfresco dining. There is also a library on board, while a large sunbathing area and a signature beach club will compete for your attention. Tansu Yachts also equipped this vessel with two tenders, including a 20-foot Rupert R6 “Tansu Edition” and a 14-foot Zodiac Pro tender.

I guess that Cyclone is the proper name for this vessel, after all.