This Stunning Estate in Sacramento Could be Yours for $1.7 Million!

Nestled on a beautiful .72 acre lot in the prestigious community of Arden Oaks in Sacramento, this charming estate has five bedrooms, four full baths, and 4,741 sq. ft. of luxurious living areas, filled with incredible details. The entire home is defined by marble and leaded glass accents, with bespoke furniture pieces, vintage rugs, elegant fireplaces and loads of natural light coming from the large windows throughout the home.

This property will impress anyone with its magnificent formal dining room, the grand staircase and a grand piano or the beautifully appointed living rooms that are just perfect to entertain your friends or family.

There’s also a gourmet kitchen, equipped with state of the art appliances, rich hardwood cabinetry, granite counter tops, steam and warming drawers, and anything else you could probably wish for, plus a lovely bar, a game room, and even an office / nursery that might be ideal escapes. But you might want to stay in the family room all day long, relaxing quietly amid luxury.

With tray ceilings and superb moldings, the family room is a little bit more special and it’s also connected to a covered loggia from where you can enjoy some fresh air and magical views of the gleaming pool or the manicured grounds, lush with flowers, plants and fruit trees.

On the first floor there are two spacious master suites, with period furniture and extraordinary bathrooms, while the other bedrooms are upstairs, with two balconies and en-suites. We haven’t featured too many homes from Sacramento here, but this might be one of the best properties in town. And for exactly $1,748,888 it looks like a bargain.

