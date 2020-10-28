The 10 Most Expensive Rugs in the World

The right carpet can change the entire look of your home. It’s a significant household item that might be the first thing your guests will notice when they visit you. That’s why you have to get one that matches the overall style of the house, has a good quality and a design that could easily change the ambiance in a room.

If you’ve got money to burn on that perfect rug, things can get a little crazy. Rugs made out of silk or other rare materials could be a rich addition to any home, but when you want something unique, true Persian rugs are real deal.

These historic pieces of art could sell for millions, that’s why we’ve made a list with the most expensive rugs ever sold.

10. ‘Polonaise’ Silk and Metal-Thread rug

This superb Kashan rug, coming from central Persia, was sold at a private auction organized by Sotheby’s in 2015 for $790,000.

The carpet is made from silver-gilt threading silver and gold tones, and its provenance is the Estate of King Umberto ll of Italy.

9. Navajo Blanket

The Navajo blanket is a traditional symbol of Native American life. Those blankets are so valued because they’re extremely rare, roughly 50 of them still surviving from the middle of the 19th century.

They are beautifully made from plant fibres, animal hides and fur, or wool and cotton woven by hand. The record-breaking Navajo blanket was a family heirloom, sold by Loren Krytzer at an auction house in California in 2017 for a cool $1.5 million.

8. Edmond J. Safra’s Safavid carpet

Edmond J. Safra, a Lebanese Brazilian Jewish banker, along with his philanthropist socialite Brazilian wife, loved to collect art in their spare time. They were one of the richest couples in the world, so adding a special carpet to their extensive collection was no surprise.

This late 16th century Safavid rug is originally from East Persia, measures 27-feet 4-inches by 11-feet 3-inches and sold at a Sotheby’s auction in November 2005 for $2.032 million.

7. The Rothschild Tabriz médaillon carpet

This beautiful 16th century Persian rug was purchased by Sheikh al-Thani of Qatar for $2.4 million. It proudly remains part of the collection of the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar.

The extraordinary carpet before you features rich autumnal colors and a classic médaillon pattern. Would you take it to oriental rug cleaning?

6. Louis XV Savonnerie carpet

This carpet is not only exquisite due to its vivid colors and classic 18th century royal arms of France symbol, but you could even consider it a piece of history. Its provenance is believed to be the Administration Royale.

It was woven anywhere between 1740-1750 after the design of Pierre-Josse Perrot and measures 18-feet 8-inches by 19-feet 10-inches. The Louis XV Savonnerie carpet was sold in November 2002 for $4.4 million at a Christie’s auction.

5. Doris Duke’s silk Isfahan rug

US philanthropist Doris Duke purchased this stunning rug for her collection in 1990, but then sold it to art collector Grace Rainey-Rodger at a Christie’s auction in 2008 for an incredible $4.45 million.

This 16th century piece is so precious because of its delicate silk material, dense knotting and unique design.

4. The Pearl carpet of Baroda

This priceless carpet was meant to be a gift for the Prophet’s Tomb in Medina by Khande Rao Gaekwad, the Maharajah of Baroda.

Unfortunately he died in 1870 before he was able to finalize the donation, therefore the carpet remained in his family. It is made of deerskin and silk and it is embellished with pearls, diamonds, rubies and emeralds.

It is part of the collection of the National Museum of Qatar, sold at a Sotheby’s auction in 2009 for $5.458.000 million.

3. Mughal ‘Star Lattice’ carpet

Even though this early 18th century North Indian carpet shows tiny signs of wear and tear, it still sold way above its estimated sale price at a Christie’s action in 2013 for £4.786.500.

The carpet’s first known owner was American socialite and businessman Cornelius Vanderbilt ll, a member of the prominent Vanderbilt family in the United States, in the late 19th century. The current owner unknown.

2. Kirman ‘vase’ carpet

This particular piece is the second most expensive rug ever sold. It was auctioned off at Christie’s for the staggering price of £6.201.500. The mesmerizing Kirman ‘vase’ carpet comes from the 17th century Persian area of Kirman.

What characterizes this unique carpet is the specific knotting technique, colors, wool and style from that area. Made from the best quality silk weft threads from South Persia, this carpet features a complex design and a surrealist floral pattern with the shape of a vase intricate into the grid.

1. The Clark sickle-leaf carpet

Sotheby’s sold this mesmerizing piece of art in July 2013 for a recod-breaking $33.7 million. This 17th century carpet came from the private collection of entrepreneur William A. Clark.

Rarity is what makes this carpet so valuable and explains its extremely high bidding price. Usually Persian carpets have more subdued patterns and hues, but this sickle-leaf pattern has rich hues and vibrant colors.

This sums up our list of most expensive rugs ever sold – we hope you also enjoy and appreciate these historic works of art.