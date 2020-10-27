Apex 850 is Royal Huisman’s new 85m super sloop concept

Coming from the legendary Royal Huisman and Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, the new APEX 850 is a concept with aspirations of becoming the world’s biggest sloop-rigged sailing yacht in the world.

It’s a single masted vessel which could set new records on yacht engineering and construction.

The uniqueness comes from the fact that the APEX 850 has been designed and developed with real-world sailing in mind, so all technical challenges have already been addressed.

The vessel comes with a Rondal rig rising 107 meters above the waterline, able to provide an amazing sailing experience while at the same time being as manageable as that on smaller yachts.

The APEX 850 comes with a slicing reverse bow and a sleek hull leading aft from the bow and to a flared open stern, right to an entertainment center.

There’s a see-through deckhouse with a guest cockpit and saloon, both in minimalist fashion that resemble the interior of the yacht.

When it comes to the outdoor, there’s sculpted furniture for more than comfortable leisure placed right next to a beach club at the stern, making for a nice connection the surrounding ocean.

The full-beam suite boasts full-height windows on each side for perfect views around. Guests can be accomodated in four suites, with space for 12 persons, with double and twin layouts.

The ship will be constructed from aluminum and it will offer easy handling and safe cruising while keeping maintenance to a low. The creators say that the mainsail and blade headsail can be hoisted within minutes.

The APEX 850 will reach speeds of over 20 knots. An important aspect is the power management system which is designed to be energy-efficient, making the yacht eco-friendly even on full power cruising.

That is achieved with load-following generators which ensures that any unused power is absorbed back into a battery bank for later use. The ship also comes with a silent mode for reducing noise and exhaust pollution.