The Ravishing Pagani Imola is an Ultra Rare $5.4 Million Hypercar

Named after the iconic Italian racetrack on which it was modeled and fine-tuned, the new Pagani Imola is a powerful, ultra-rare and super expensive hypercar, that went through the most rigorous on-track validation test ever done to a Pagani supercar. This beast covered over 16,000 km on the track at Imola at high speeds, which is the equivalent of not one, but three 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

Pagani’s newest hypercar will be produced in a limited run of just 5 units, each of them priced at a cool $5.4 million, and in case you had any ideas, they’re all sold out already. The new Imola uses an advanced active aerodynamics system, that was first introduced by the Huayra, with four mobile winglets that move as you drive in a dynamic and immediate way, even when the car is braking.

The car is powered by a massive 6.0 liter twin turbocharged V12 engine, coupled to a 7-speed sequential transmission, offering 827 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque. All this power and torque is sent directly to the ground thanks to a newly designed suspension geometry that also reduces the dive effect and sway when the car is breaking.

The track-tuned suspension features an electronically controlled system of active shock absorbers, mated to each wheel to interconnect them with each other, while the front suspension is able to change the ride height automatically. The Imola also comes with new Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 elements, two special materials created to reduce weight, while increasing torsional and bending stiffness.

Even the paint on this hypercar is ultra light. The brilliant people from Pagani managed to reduce 5 more kg from the car’s weight with a new bespoke painting system called Acquarello Light, that keeps color richness, depth and shine unchanged. In the end, the Pagani Imola also comes with an innovative braking system, developed together with Brembo, that was optimized to enhance the entire cooling system.