These Gem-Studded Gold Credit Cards Cost up to $50,000

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Rosan Diamond is a company that made a name for itself by producing unique credit cards decked out with gold, precious gems and incredibly creative designs. The Swiss marquee managed to turn those mundane plastic pieces into jaw dropping works of art and now the world’s richest people are dropping top dollars to get their hands on one of these custom-made credit cards.

Rosan Diamond was founded in 2000 and after receiving certification from VISA to sell its gold, gem-encrusted cards on VISA Infinite and VISA Signature platforms, more and more people wanted to swipe up cash in style! The brand’s clients are usually businessmen and entrepreneurs from all over the world and even concierge services like the UK-based luxury lifestyle management firm Insignia.

The extraordinary credit cards from Rosan Diamond feature unique designs inspired by mythology, culture, nature and even modern things, showcased through a gorgeous mix of transparent and translucent elements and colored, metallic, reflective aspects.

Every single card looks like a true work of art, with some of the company’s most famous designs being “Two Pandas on a tree” and a version inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic “The Kiss”. The bespoke credit cards are priced between $18,000 and $34,000 but custom-made versions could go up to $50,000, depending on how complicated is the design and the value of the precious gems that go into it.

If you consider shopping an art you should totally get one of these embellished credit cards from Rosan Diamond.