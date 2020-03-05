Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Unveil a new Insane Combo

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing teamed up once again for a new mind boggling combo: an incredible 59’ Tirranna speedboat and a stunning AMG G 63. Unveiled at the Miami International Boat Show just a few days ago, the all new 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and its matching Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition represent the 12th release from this unique partnership.

The breathtaking design of the 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition and the one of a kind G 63 Cigarette Edition is the result of a close collaboration between the Cigarette Racing Team, the brilliant design team from Mercedes-AMG and Gorden Wagener, the Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG.

The new AMG speedboat measures 59′ in length and it has a 14′ beam, with a raked hardtop that’s made completely out of carbon fiber, to reduce its vertical center of gravity for better handling, and numerous other carbon fiber elements throughout the boat’s superstructure, like carbon stringers and a carbon fiber transom.

Powered by six supercharged 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Racing 450R engines, each of them producing a cool 450 hp for a total of 2,700 hp, the Cigarette Racing Team 59’ Tirranna AMG Edition is able to hit the waves at speeds of up to 80 mph. The hull and deck have been vacuum infused, while the instrument panel was made from a special, nano-coated solid surface, that’s heat resistant and anti-reflective.

Inside the cabin, this extraordinary vessel has a warm Mediterranean look, just like the AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition, with macchiato beige and dark blue hues creating a wonderful visual effect. The boat comes with an advanced control interface design, featuring a digital switching screen that enables you to control different systems on board via an iPad.

The lower level of the 59’ Tirranna AMG looks surprisingly comfy, with a large sofa, a hidden fridge inside a cabinet, extra storage and even a television. Up front, you’ll find a California king-sized bed and an enclosed bathroom with a separate shower. Outside, there’s a small summer kitchen at the aft, with a grill, sink, decent room for outdoor dining and a food prep station as well.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Cigarette Edition is just a one-off model, powered by the same 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine that’s able to produce 585 hp, combined with rear-biased all wheel drive and not one, not two, but three differential locks. This beast comes with the fully automatic AMG Ride Control suspension that adjusts electronically the damping at each wheel.

The G 63 Cigarette Edition was specially customized at the automaker’s AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach, with a matching black metallic look, that’s complemented by a golden AMG diamond pattern. The car also received bespoke AMG Night Package elements, a brand new set of 22″ inch Mercedes AMG wheels, highlighted with gold accents, a dark chrome AMG radiator grille, while some of the elements like the bullbar or the side entry boards have been finished in matte black and the logos in glossy black.

The car’s interior comes with the same macchiato beige and dark blue theme, featuring an exclusive two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, while the AMG performance steering wheel combines carbon fiber with the dark blue Nappa leather that’s also present in the interior of the speedboat.