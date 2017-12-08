This Miami Beach Mansion Could Be Yours for $20 million

Hidden between lush vegetation and palm trees, the mesmerizing home before you can be found at 2318 North Bay Road, in a sun-kissed setting that’s just perfect for rest and relaxation. The nonstop action of Miami Beach is kept away in the best way possible, but there’s always a cost to location, privacy and exclusivity.

The lavish waterfront mansion offers 14,647 square feet of luxurious living spaces, spread across two levels, while two interior courtyards create an urban oasis, with water features and vine-draped colonnades. Eight bedrooms and 10 baths, as well as a game room, gym, library, and 810-bottle glass-encased wine cellar could justify the mind boggling $20 million price-tag.

Before you make a decision, you should also know that the master suite features a seating lounge, a wet bar, and his-and-hers Boffi closets. Apart from that, there’s also a custom Boffi kitchen, complete with state-of-the-art appliances, and a formal dining room with arched doorways and sophisticated light fixtures, inviting you to relax and simply enjoy life.

Outside, you will find a covered summer kitchen, a massive swimming pool, and the detached waterfront office also deserves to a mention, allowing this home to be right in the center of the action, without ruining your Zen-like vibes. Well, the $20 million price tag might just do that in a heartbeat; luckily, there’s plenty to be joyful about.