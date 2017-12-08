Montblanc Remembers The Beatles in the Best Way Possible

Montblanc’s Great Characters collection has received three new surprising additions, this time honoring one of the most iconic bands of all time, The Beatles. Looking just as stylish as those iconic Beatles album covers, these special pens will remind everyone about John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, the renowned members of a band that still remains the best selling group of all times.

But let’s take a closer look at each of these pens, starting with the Montblanc Great Characters The Beatles Special Edition. This cool pen was inspired by one of the earliest concept albums “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, with a bright multicolored striped cap and barrel. A complex process, that involves more than 10 different steps, was specially created for this project. Looking good?

Second, the Montblanc Great Characters The Beatles Limited Edition 1969 is reminiscent of the “Abbey Road” album, with the lacquered cap showing off a silhouette of the most famous road crossing ever. The metal inlay reads ‘LMW 28 IF’, reminiscent of the license plate of the VW that was depicted on the album’s cover. A ruthenium coat adds an interesting and very appealing contrast.

Last, but not least impressive, the Montblanc Great Characters The Beatles Limited Edition 88 benefits from a solid gold skeletonized cap and barrel, with several metal inlays adorned with lacquer. There’s also a solid gold nib and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” on its cap, taken from the front page of the Daily Mirror newspaper announcing the arrival of Beatlemania in the USA, back in 1964.