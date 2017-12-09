The all new Bentley Continental GT comes with a First Edition

The third generation of the Bentley Continental GT has taken the world by storm just a few months ago and, even though deliveries haven’t started yet, we’re already dealing with a First Edition. This drool inducing Grand Tourer shows off 22″ alloys in a unique pattern, with jewel-finish oil and filler caps, discreet ‘Union Flag’ badging and a special tread plate plaque making it stand out.

The Bentley Continental GT First Edition looks even better from the inside, where diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern was added on the seats, door and rear quarter panels, with unique contrast stitching that’s exclusive to this specific model. Future customers are encouraged to choose between one of four unique veneers for the dashboard fascia, combined with Grand Black, an exclusive finish for this special edition.

The First Edition also comes with an interesting ‘Rotating Display’, which allows the drivers to switch between three different fascia panels – a 12.3-inch touchscreen, three analog dials, or a veneer-only panel (only when the engine is off). If you think that the standard 650W audio system is boring, you could always go for a 1,500-watt Bang & Olufsen system or the range-topping Naim sound system.

The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 TSI still outputs 626 hp and 900 Nm of torque, enabling the 2,250kg (4,960lbs) Bentley Continental GT to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph). Impressive, right?