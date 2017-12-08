The Universe is Beautiful on Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Arpels Planétarium

A few years ago Van Cleef & Arpels has decided to put the entire planetarium on our wrists, and that’s how the Midnight Planétarium watch has been born. With an extraordinary design and a unique complication, that watch was a massive hit, even though it came with a staggering price-tag, that’s why the renowned French brand has decided to add a fresh twist to its iconic creation.

Enter the Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Planétarium. This new iteration is basically an original women’s edition that illustrates the Sun and the closest planets – Mercury, Venus and finally Earth, along with its natural satellite, the Moon, in a spectacular way.

Each heavenly body moves at its actual speed, orbiting the dial in 88 days for Mercury, 224 days for Venus and 365 days for Earth – the same goes for the Moon. Showing off a stunning 38 mm case, set with diamonds in the bezel and sides of the case, this watch also benefits from a redesigned movement as well as a rhodium-plated shooting star on the dial. Feel free to make a wish, ladies.

The designers from Van Cleef & Arpels were very careful in selecting the traditional materials of jewelry and watchmaking used on this project, with pink gold, pink mother-of-pearl, turquoise and brilliant-cut diamonds creating an eye catching visual effect. Seven aventurine discs will get Star Wars and Star Trek fans alike smiling in excitement, as they remind us of the infinite beauty that surrounds us.

The back of the case looks just as beautiful, with two apertures displaying the day, month and year, all surrounded by an enchanting decor. It seems there is still enough beauty around us to inspire and make us dream of a better tomorrow. In the meantime, this stunning watch will help you count down the seconds until the next sunrise.