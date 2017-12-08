Check Out Lufthansa’s New Boeing 777X Business Class Seats

Ladies and gentlemen, these are Lufthansa’s newly designed business class seats for the company’s Boeing 777X (777-9) jets. Starting 2020 you will get the privilege of experiencing them first hand, but until that day comes, let’s just focus on what the German airline has prepared for us.

The next-gen design provides direct aisle access for every passenger, allowing everyone to enjoy privacy and much-appreciated personal space. The renderings before you reveal an elegant color palette of charcoal, cream and dusky blue, with elements of chocolate brown, that will surely please anyone.

Lufthansa will apparently ditch its current business class and adopt a configuration that’s become the norm among the world’s best business class cabins. The new business class seat will be also shared across the fleets of LH-owned Swiss and Austrian Airlines and there are many other surprises to mention.

To make it obvious this is a plane designed for the 21st century passenger, there’s a tablet docked into a recess in the sidewall to control the seat and the high-end in-flight entertainment system, with the latter prepared to use a larger screen that should please today’s business class travelers.

Lufthansa has already shared a mock-up of their dedicated app and a short description about how it will allow passengers to make use of their digital devices to control the seat and enjoy the most comfortable position on the way to their destination. Do you want to try it out?