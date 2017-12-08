Renting Out This Venetian Private Island is Everyone’s Dream

Venice, the magical city that inspired countless poems, songs and paintings, is definitely a dream place to call home. But Isola Santa Cristina, a little-known private island in the Venetian Lagoon might be even better. Home to vineyards, orchards, and an incredible villa, this place seems to have been specially created by gods to make each and every moment of our lives unforgettable.

Isola Santa Cristina is the private-island paradise of one of Europe’s most renowned families – does the name Swarovski ring a bell? But nowadays this place has become an exclusive retreat for Venice’s most discerning visitors, and you could rent this beautiful villa, the island’s ancient chapel and 74 acres of fig, apricot, and plum trees; for the right price, of course.

Completely renovated, the nine-bedroom Villa Ammiana shows off minimal furnishings, a collection of artworks from the Swarovski family collection, and wonderful historic details. There are no high end TVs, but the beautiful surroundings that are bound to mesmerize you.

The common areas include custom-made crystal chandeliers and fireplaces, while an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by lush vegetation should provide the perfect setting to rest, relax and chat a bit. Isola Santa Cristina’s guests will also enjoy gourmet meals prepared by a personal chef, who uses the local bounty of moeche (lagoon seafood) to make your dining experience totally memorable.

Apart from trips to Venice, the estate’s speedboat will gladly take you on lagoon excursions, to the Mazzorbo or Isola Della Rosa islands. On Mazzorbo you could enjoy a Michelin-starred dining experience at Venissa, while JW Marriott Venice Resort‘s pampering services can be experienced on Isola Della Rosa. Either way, you’re in for a treat.