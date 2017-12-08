Introducing the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

The new Porsche Panamera lineup has plenty to offer, yet the talented designers and engineers behind the famous German automaker keep on developing new models. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is their latest addition, and even though its name might be pretty hard to pronounce, this new version packs a very interesting high-tech plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Future owners will receive a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, as well as an electric motor that develops 136 PS (100 kW). And with a total output of 680 PS (500 kW) and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque, things are bound to get exciting. That’s how the all-wheel-drive wagon will do 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 310 km/h (192 mph).

Add in the fact that this Porsche will ‘drink’ about 3.0 L/100 km (78.4 mpg US / 94.1 mpg UK) and can travel up to 49 km (30.4 miles) on electricity alone, and you get a super efficient wagon.

It is fast, it is environmentally friendly and cheap to drive. But, is it stylish or functional? Well, there is a larger luggage compartment we have to mention, as well as a potential “4+1 seating configuration” – meaning that the rear seat can accommodate up to three people. So this car is more than practical, and super fun to drive, while looking like your ordinary and very desirable Panamera model.

At the end of the day, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo starts off at $188,400 and will arrive in the US by next spring. For a fast car, it sure arrives at a slow pace.