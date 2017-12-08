This Enchanting Home Will Make you Move to Thonon Les Bains

Thonon Les Bains is a gorgeous little town on the shores of Lake Geneva, in the blissful Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in eastern France. It’s not exactly one of those places you hear about every day on TV or social media platforms, but it’s definitely an incredible setting to wake up every morning, and this lavish property is inviting you to make the most of it.

The superb Thonon Les Bains home before you has been recently listed for sale at about $11,658,000, which seems like a small price to pay for those of you who appreciate the peace, tranquility and exclusivity that comes along with such a marvelous home. Feel free to enjoy a croissant and a delicious coffee as you browse the gallery below.

Proudly sitting right on the French shores of Lake Geneva, the beautifully renovated 19th-century mansion comes complete with a lovely garden and century-old trees, promising about 700 square meters (7,525 sq ft) of luxurious living areas across three levels.

The mansion boasts 16 rooms, including high ceiling reception rooms, 10 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, a lovely veranda, several terraces and balconies with breathtaking views, and even a pergola and a 14 m long dock for a private boat. I can already feel the fresh air filling up my lungs while enjoying those wonderful views, even though my bank accounts will suffer – totally worth it!