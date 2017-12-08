Sonus Faber Aida Will Make Your Eardrums Vibrate

The wonderful Sonus Faber Aida was initially introduced in 2011, and six years later, the renowned Italian audio brand astounds us once again with its incredible attention to detail. A new version of the impressive Aida speaker benefits from a completely new driver system and the outrageous exterior design everyone appreciates.

Cutting-edge technology packed inside this speaker includes the silk-domed “Arrow Point” Damped Apex Dome tweeter, as well as a pair of midrange drivers with neodymium magnets and a custom diaphragm made from natural fibers.

A pair of woofers and an infrasonic woofer round out the package, allowing future owners to enjoy their favorite songs in the best way possible.

There’s also a Stealth Ultraflex bass reflex system, while tuned mass dampers, a bow-spring suspension, and the zero vibration system also work on achieving the same results, which is to seduce anyone listening in.

The familiar dual-curved “Lyra” shape was made using a special cross-grained Okoumè plywood, making each unit weigh in at 364 pounds and stand over 5.5 feet tall.

Set to be available in three superb finishes – red, wenge, and striped wenge – this speaker will soon reach the retail market, although it’s safe to assume not everyone will be able to afford its level of exclusivity and audio quality.