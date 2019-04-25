This Magical Georgian-Style Plantation home Impresses with its Grand Design

Situated in Bolingbroke, Georgia, the Great Hill Plantation offers more than 300 acres of land, with rolling lawns, forests groves, formal gardens and a picturesque lake. This breathtaking property was established in 1873 and the good news is that you could be its next owner, if you’re willing to pay $15,250,000 for all this land and a gorgeous Georgian-Style Plantation home that was built just a few years ago.

The design of this magical home strikes first with its two impressive facades which feature elements such as classical Corinthian columns, limestone balustrades, grand entablature and dentil molding on the outside. The covered entry is ready to charm anyone with its Palladian windows and brick staircases, while the nice symmetry of the exterior give the impression of balance and a super pleasing design.

The building was designed for entertainment and grand events and looks more like a palatial estate than a home. Among the main and impressive features of this home, there are the soaring ceilings with fine millwork, huge windows and rich hardwood floors, superb chandeliers and excellent finishes, and even hand painted murals.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top notch appliances, and it even comes with a breakfast bar. There’s also a chimney in the family room and an amazing library with mahogany woodwork. The master suite comes with a fireplace, sitting area, French doors and a private balcony. The en suite bathroom offers a Jacuzzi tub overlooking the lush gardens below and a large and spacious shower.

The interior features even an elevator, playroom, a theater room, gym, sauna and plenty more. The outdoors are equally nice, with carefully manicured Old English style gardens. Besides the main house, there are restored plantation buildings that date back to 1873, including a barn and workshop, a dairy barn and silo that was transformed into a guest house, and also modern features like basketball and tennis courts and a lake with its own private beach.