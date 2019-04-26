fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs Brings Back the Old Days of Rock’n Roll

Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs 6

A recent collaboration between the legendary Swiss watchmaker Hublot, artisan workshop Wild Customs, a company that does fine crafted guitars, and the adventurous collector Laurent Picciotto, a guy who’s passionate both about fine watches and electric guitars, has given birth to the Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs timepiece.

This special edition watch reminds us of the creativity and passion of the old days of rock’n roll and precedes the launch of an innovative mechanism designed by Laurent Picciotto titled Gyrock.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs comes in aged titanium or bronze, with a self winding mechanical movement, a bezel adorned with skulls and Art Deco patterns on the case and dial. On their part, Wild Customs will reveal their Gyrock in Nashville in July, a patented mechanism which will revolutionize the use of pickups on an electric guitar, and the watch is here to open the path.

Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs 1

The watch features a 45 mm case cut from aged titanium or blackened bronze and the dial comes with a seconds hand in a surf green color, reminding of the golden age of the electric guitar, the 1950s and 1960s. There are two options for the strap, with a brown vintage leather or a rubber one with black leather stitched onto it.

The Hublot Classic Wild Customs will be available in a limited edition of only 200 pieces for each of the two versions. Additionally, the watch is accompanied by a plectrum in the same color pattern and a superb presentation case. The timepiece will be on sale at the Hublot Boutique in Paris until the end of July and from other partner boutiques beginning with August.

Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs 8

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Hublot CF Ferrari GT 1
Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is the ‘Grand Touring’ of Watches
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Baselworld 2019 5
Hublot Unveils a new Limited Edition Timepiece at Baselworld – Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon
Hublot Big Bang One Marc Ferrero 1
Hublot Recently Unveiled the Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero
Hublot-Spirit-of-Big-Bang-Yellow-Sapphire-1
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire is the Brightest Colored Sapphire Timepiece

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Check Out the Exclusive Paradis Imperial Trunk Set from Hennessy and Louis Vuitton

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.