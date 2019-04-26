Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs Brings Back the Old Days of Rock’n Roll

A recent collaboration between the legendary Swiss watchmaker Hublot, artisan workshop Wild Customs, a company that does fine crafted guitars, and the adventurous collector Laurent Picciotto, a guy who’s passionate both about fine watches and electric guitars, has given birth to the Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs timepiece.

This special edition watch reminds us of the creativity and passion of the old days of rock’n roll and precedes the launch of an innovative mechanism designed by Laurent Picciotto titled Gyrock.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Wild Customs comes in aged titanium or bronze, with a self winding mechanical movement, a bezel adorned with skulls and Art Deco patterns on the case and dial. On their part, Wild Customs will reveal their Gyrock in Nashville in July, a patented mechanism which will revolutionize the use of pickups on an electric guitar, and the watch is here to open the path.

The watch features a 45 mm case cut from aged titanium or blackened bronze and the dial comes with a seconds hand in a surf green color, reminding of the golden age of the electric guitar, the 1950s and 1960s. There are two options for the strap, with a brown vintage leather or a rubber one with black leather stitched onto it.

The Hublot Classic Wild Customs will be available in a limited edition of only 200 pieces for each of the two versions. Additionally, the watch is accompanied by a plectrum in the same color pattern and a superb presentation case. The timepiece will be on sale at the Hublot Boutique in Paris until the end of July and from other partner boutiques beginning with August.