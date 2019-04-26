Check Out the Exclusive Paradis Imperial Trunk Set from Hennessy and Louis Vuitton

The two famed LVMH family members, Louis Vuitton and Hennessy have put their creative minds together and brought out a brand new and opulent product: the Paradis Imperial Trunk & Decanter set. It’s the perfect luxury item for those of you who want to store their premium spirits in style and hope to impress their friends and guests in the process.

The impressive imperial trunk set was handcrafted in France and comes with an incredible finish, using only premium materials like exquisite leather. The trunk features a makeshift bar that has four magnum sized crystal decanters of Hennessy’s sought after Paradis Imperial.

The rare cognac was aged for over a century in French oak and comes from one of the oldest barrel houses in the entire world. The trunk itself also comes with crystal stemware and supplies for up to 18 guests. There’s even a decadent crystal decanter with a sleek faceted design was crafted by artist Arik Levy, commissioned by Hennessy for this special task.

Only the 750 ml decanter comes at a cool price tag of $3,000. Meanwhile, the Hennessy and Louis Vuitton Imperial trunk comes with a pretty ridiculous price tag: $273,000 and it’s already available for purchase through special orders. We’re pretty sure a lot of millionaires have placed an order already.