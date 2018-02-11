This Jeffrey Beers-Designed Residence at One57 is a Real Gem

Nestled right in the heart of Manhattan, One57, the iconic 90-story luxury skyscraper that’s also nicknamed the “Billionaire Tower”, keeps getting better and better. You see, there’s a new sky-high residence from this supertall tower listed for sale, designed by the award-winning design firm Jeffrey Beers International, fully furnished and ready to welcome its lucky new owners.

Listed for sale at a staggering $29 million, 61B is a modern and outrageous residence, with plenty of interesting details that will remind you of the designer’s affinity for glass blowing, and his signature bookshelves taking on a gracious shape. It’s modern elegance combined with American sensibility, as the designer best describes this incredible project.

One57 graces the center of the famed Manhattan skyline, promising breathtaking views of Central Park and the stunning NYC skyline. Apart from these cinematic vistas, this luxurious residence has many other things to offer, including a specially-commissioned art piece in the living room that reveals a large screen television upon request.

You’ll also get custom millwork by Elephants Custom Furniture, handmade slipper chairs, Minotti Sofas, a wonderful Kagan Sofa with a John Pomp side table and many other bespoke finishes. Staying in has never looked better, although you might think otherwise when trying to come up with the money to purchase this lavish property.