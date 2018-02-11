Bulgari’s B.zero1 Labyrinth Collection Arrives Just in Time

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’re pretty sure a lot of men are still out there looking for that perfect gift, in an effort to show off their love and gratitude for their significant other. If you haven’t made a decision yet, allow us to make a tiny suggestion, in the form of these stunning pieces from the new B.zero1 Labyrinth jewelry collection by Bulgari.

Inspired by Emperor Vespasian’s legendary Colosseum, B.zero1 Labyrinth raises the bar once again in conventional jewelry design. The Roman Empire’s quest for innovation and ingenious designs still influences the modern world, and the Colosseum will always be a great starting point for any jewelry piece.

The B.zero1 collection actually shows off four new designs, which reveal a new feature almost every time you look at them. Unconstrained by rules and regulations, this collection looks both elegant and innovative, and will prove to be the best match with any outfit.

Our favorite piece is the B.zero1 Labyrinth ring, which reflects Bulgari’s vivacious approach to design, while its entrancing curves honor the ingenuity of the Roman empire. Obviously, the gorgeous Bella Hadid helps Bulgari make a bold and powerful statement with these pieces, getting shoppers everywhere going crazy over this new addition to the lineup. Come Valentine’s Day you will be prepared for anything.