Introducing the Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grande Complications

What you see is what you get, and if you’re lucky enough to get one of these extraordinary timepieces, we envy you. Released a few days ago, the gorgeous Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grande Complications collection features an 18kt 47 mm white or rose gold case, with double sapphire crystals, but that’s the only thing that looks slightly normal about these watches.

The bezel, case band, and back-side were beautifully hand-engraved with an ornamental “Victorian” pattern, that will prove to be a great conversation starter wherever you might go. The dial will either display an 18kt white gold, Eggplant sunray satin-finish, or an 18kt rose gold, Slate-colored, opaline look.

A custom Swiss manual-wind Vacheron in-house caliber brings these precious timepieces to life, with 42 jewels, 18,000 vph and a power reserve of 58 hours, which should be more than enough for anyone.

Delivered with a prestige winder box made of Makassar ebony wood, a corrector pen, and a magnifying glass, these watches are also finished off by a dark brown Mississippiensis alligator leather strap, that’s hand-stitched and saddle-finished.

All in all, the Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Grande Complications watches basically look like functional works of art. With multiple horological complications, including the minute repeater, tourbillon, perpetual calendar and equation of time, this precious offering should have people standing at the watchmaker’s doorstep, asking for more.

These two masterpieces have been added to the brand’s exclusive Les Cabinotiers collection, and they are the work of Vacheron Constantin’s exclusive Haute Horlogerie “Les Cabinotiers” department, showing off once again the team’s incredible skills when it comes to miniaturization and handcrafting excellence.

Inspired by what was the world’s most complicated wristwatch, the famous Tour de l’Île by Vacheron Constantin, these pieces feature some of the most intricate movements ever made by the Swiss company – 839 parts for the Grande Complication “Ornementale” and 836 for the Grande Complication “Crocodile” – both of which operate to perfection.