La Prairie’s $1,200 Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir

We, humans, have a tough time being at peace with the universe, and time might just be considered our biggest enemy. As such, there is a huge industry focused on helping people keep healthy and young for as long as possible. La Prairie’s incredible skin products are what most of us would consider top of the line, rich and packed with exotic ingredients that promise nothing short of a miracle.

The Platinum Rare Cellular Night Elixir is the company’s latest addition to an already impressive lineup, a $1,200 rejuvenating unguent that’s probably their most powerful product to aid in the skin’s complete regeneration process to date.

La Prairie has been at the cutting edge of cellular rejuvenation research since 1931, which is just a short way of saying that no other company could challenge its expertise and knowledge in the area. Furthermore, the brand’s proprietary complex is still at the core of its formulas today, with more and more research invested in their lineup each and every year.

As such, the Platinum Rare Night Elixir promises us the moon and we sure expect to receive it – otherwise, Elon Musk’s Martian travels come to mind. Jokes aside, if staying young and beautiful is your biggest goal, investing in this brand’s exquisite products would most likely be a safe bet. Don’t get your hopes up, though; nothing lasts forever.

