Guntû is a Magical Floating Hotel from Japan

Omotenashi – the Japanese word for hospitality, makes the difference between an average vacation and an exceptional one in the land of the rising sun. Checking into unusual lodgings is one way of getting closer to that goal, which is where Guntû comes in, a magical floating hotel located off the beaten track on the dazzling Seto Inland Sea, Japan.

This incredible hotel-cruise-ship hybrid shows off charming wooden interiors, sleek lines, and neutral tones. Designed by the award-winning architect Yasushi Horibe, the 226-foot Ryokan ship benefits from 19 spacious ocean-view cabins, complemented by minimal furniture and elegant white bedding, while a private, sea-view terrace on every cabin will add a smile to the guests’ faces.

The floating hotel’s walnut and Japanese cypress decks, as well as various amenities such as a tea room, an on-board gym, spa treatment room, a communal bath and sauna, a cocktail bar and lounge, will easily make your trip aboard this floating hotel unforgettable.

Once the sun goes down, local cuisine will tease your senses at Guntû’s charming on-board restaurant. Here, master chef Kenzo Sato from Shigeyoshi restaurant in Tokyo and chef Nobuo Sakamoto of Nobu will bring their expertise along for the ride, impressing passengers with sushi and seasonal delights. And if you’re wondering what you do on board all day long, rest assured, boredom is not an option.

An afternoon massage or traditional tea ceremony might be to your liking, but a few tenders are also available for day trips or fishing, while visiting ancient temple ruins, cycling through the lush forests on the islands, and moon-gazing are always an option. Guntû’s cruises around the Seto Inland Sea depart from and return to Bella Vista Marina in Onomichi City – feel free to make a reservation right about.. now!