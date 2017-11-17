This Glamorous Holmby Hills Estate will set you back $29.5 Million

Proudly sitting on an exclusive 1.7 acre lot in the posh Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, this lavish estate comes with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a beautiful garden, a swimming pool and even several on-site walking paths. It’s incredible place to live in and it gets even better as you take a closer look at all its amenities.

But first, let’s take a step back in time and talk about this home’s previous owner. The late Marcia Israel-Curly, founder of Judy’s, one of the first boutique stores for women, was famous for hosting legendary parties here, with famous guests like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Joan Collins, and many more.

Her former Los Angeles mansion can be found at 10350 West Sunset Boulevard and it could be yours right now for ‘only’ $29.5 million.

Showing off an charming French vibe, the luxurious 7,500-square-foot home was completed back in 1937. But don’t worry, as this staggering price tag comes associated with a thoroughly modern property, featuring elegant mahogany floors, antique chandeliers, crown moldings, arches and several fireplaces.

Six spacious bedrooms and nine spa-like baths will tease the lucky next owners once they return home from work or their travels, although the walk-in glass showers, deep soaking tubs, and ornate vanities might do the job better.

The chef’s kitchen packs all the equipment one might need to host the party of a lifetime, while the formal dining room and bar will be the ideal place to host a social event. Do you want to live here?