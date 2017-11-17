The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Offers Some Retro Goodness

Ducati’s iconic Scrambler family is now ready to welcome its newest member, the brand new Ducati Scrambler 1100. Looking all retro and super cool, this motorcycle benefits from an evolution of the popular Monster 1100 EVO engine, that was designed to power up a base model, a Special edition and a Sport iteration.

We’re all hoping for a Café Racer and a Desert Sled version to arrive in the near future, but let’s just stick to the bikes in front of us right now.

It seems that Ducati is saying no to plastic once again, as this bike displays quite a lot of steel and aluminum components, complemented by a fuel tank that puts 15 liters of fuel to good use. The seat is different on each version and gets more interesting as you climb up the options ladder, yet comfortable for all riders.

This old-school looking bike packs Bosch Cornering ABS and Traction Control, as well as a twin-silencer system and tail unit that might help you realize this thing was built way after the 1970s. The headlight keeps the modern LED ring, but gains a big X in the middle, while the rear light and indicators are all LED as well.

The clock unit has also been refreshed, but that seems to be a good surprise, which is why we’re going to let you experience it first-hand.

The Special model also displays blacked-out spoked wheels, chrome exhausts and aluminum front and rear fenders, plus a brown seat with quilted stitching, contrasting nicely with the grey paint. The 1100 Sport, on the other hand, is looking a bit more aggressive thanks to the fully-adjustable Öhlins fork and shock, a Viper Black paint with yellow tank details on the sides and dual yellow stripes down the center.

If you like what you see, you should know you need to pay at least £10,695 before you can take the base model home. I already know which one I prefer!