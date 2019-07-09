The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Gets New Upgrades for 2020

One of the world’s most luxurious trains, the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will become even more incredible next year. The iconic train will receive three new Grand Suites, each of them named after the historic European cities that inspired it and that the train visits each year between March and November: Vienna, Prague and Budapest.

Created by expert craftsmen with the utmost comfort in mind for the passengers, each of the three new Grand Suites will boast a private living area, private bathroom with showers and double beds that can be converted into twins at need. There will also be a 24 hour cabin steward, private in-cabin dining, spacious marble en-suites, heated floors and good champagne.

The lavish suites will maintain the train’s 1920s Art Deco roots while at the same time capture the spirit of their namesake cities.

The Vienna cabin will pay homage to the city’s most iconic landmarks and palaces, with a gold and emerald colorway and a wonderfully adorned curved headboard featuring silk fabric paneling.

The Prague cabin resembles the Baroque and Gothic architecture of the Czech capital and comes in rich golds and maroons, with embroidered cushions and Cubist inspired mosaics.

Budapest takes its grandeur from the both sides of the Danube river, boasting Gothic and Ottoman architecture alike, with detailed marquetry and superb silk embroidery.

The three new Grand Suites of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will join the other cabins named after the cities of Paris, Venice and Istanbul, rising the total to six. As for the price, a stay in one of the new cabins will cost to around $7,800 per person.

A journey from Venice to Vienna, Prague or Budapest in a twin cabin will rise to over $2,700 per person.