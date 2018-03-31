The Valentino Candystud Bag Will Help You Make An Impression

One of the most interesting bags to watch this year, the Valentino Candystud bag represents a new and exciting way for the Italian brand to reinvent itself and its iconic rock studs. Aside from the original name of this bag, that sounds candylicious, the details on this beauty will most likely draw anyone in.

The exaggerated and in-your-face quilted lambskin leather, the large studs or the contrasting pink leather ‘V’ will make you believe in love at first sight once again? The bag comes in solid colors, although it’s safe to assume most girls, or ladies for that matter, will go for the pink version. Is anyone surprised by that statement or have you forgotten trends in these last couple of years?

On the inside, this bag isn’t as large as most women would want it to be. But it’s not tiny either, as this elegant bag will carry pretty much everything you need, while three different pockets keep all your objects in check. The back interior comes with a cool zip pocket, while the front interior features a slit pocket and two separate sides.

The detachable shoulder strap makes the Valentino Candystud very cool and practical, although the $2,995 / $2,875 price tag will most likely discourage at least a few of the ladies reading this article right now. Fashion and being fashionable comes with a price, but you already know that, right?