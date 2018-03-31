Weekends at Hotel Cartesiano Will Prove to be Unforgettable

Mexico’s Puebla is one of the world’s most interesting towns, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its colonial architecture, culinary history and.. pottery. It’s a city filled with many secrets, where old world charm mingles with 21st century landmarks, and Hotel Cartesiano might be the perfect starting point to explore this wonderful little town.

Numerous museums, beautiful church domes, and a charming colonial look just await to be admired in Puebla, and did you know that Cholula, the world’s largest pyramid, is found on the outskirts of this town? There are also three different volcanoes to summit and many other surprising sights nearby, so you might want to spend more than a weekend here.

The good news is that Hotel Cartesiano feels better than home, with 78 luxurious rooms to choose from, nestled in two charming colonial mansions that blend contemporary vibes with classic touches. Does that sound appealing?

A wonderful decor, modern luxuries, and Ortigia amenities are simply a taste of what’s to come at Hotel Cartesiano. Centena Cuatro, the hotel’s signature restaurant, aims to be the ideal place to relax and dine in downtown Puebla, while superb views complement the delicious contemporary Mexican treats.

The on-site Café Hercilia is the place where you could enjoy a fresh brew in the hotel’s lovely interior courtyard, although most guests will love to head towards Cartesiano’s spa; here, four comfortable and modern cabins will treat your senses to a true adventure. When you’re back to work on Monday, your memories from Puebla, Mexico will become more valuable than ever.