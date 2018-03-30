The Ground Stealth Fighter Won’t Go Unnoticed

Karlmann King has recently taken the wraps off a revolutionary armored SUV that looks like the future batmobile. Called the Ground Stealth Fighter, this beast apparently took 30,000 hours to complete, with a team of 1,800 people behind it. It comes with a massive 6.8-liter V10 engine that’s a bit disappointing if you ask us, because it only develops 360 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque, and it was paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

I was expecting a little bit more, as armor and fighting crime requires a powerful engine to help the vehicle gain up to villains. Regardless, this vehicle’s top speed stands at 140 km/h (87 mph) – once again, not that great, but you should know this is a six-tonne matte black monster.

Thanks to its striking lines, inspired by origami, this vehicle has a strong shape and boasts a menacing vibe from any angle you look at it. A survival car that looks good? Who would have thought?

The Ground Stealth Fighter was designed to operate in extreme temperatures, from minus 40°C up to 90°C, keeping its passengers safe and comfortable whatever life throws at it. On the inside, the lucky occupants of this beast will find Alcantara, gold threat, gold colored panels, and dark decorated wood.

You could almost enjoy a limousine-level atmosphere, thanks to the retractable wide-screen TV, Nespresso machine, mini-fridge, as well as electrically operated pop-out tables. I doubt anyone would use this vehicle to go to the prom, especially since it costs $1.85 million. Personalizing your car is one thing, but making it ready for a potential war of the worlds is another.

