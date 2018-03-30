The Piccolomini Estate is a Breathtaking Property from Siena, Italy

Have you ever dreamed about living in a charming Italian village, in the heart of Tuscany? Or better yet, did you ever think you could even own an entire village in this picturesque part of the world? Here’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the gorgeous Piccolomini Estate is looking for a new owner and you might be the lucky one.

Found in the outskirts of Siena, this mesmerizing estate is basically a small ancient village, with origins from the 14th century, that once belonged to the Piccolomini family, one of the great Italian noble families from this region. With Mount Cetona looking at you from the horizon and verdant slopes all around this property, there is no other place I’d rather call home.

Spreading over 96,875 sq. ft, this gorgeous estate includes several different buildings, from different periods and architectural styles, creating together a unique and harmonious building complex.

The property went through an intensive restoration process in these last couple of years, and it now boasts 27 bedrooms, 28 full baths, numerous gardens and a lovely pool area, while vineyards of Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon and two olive groves remind you of the beauty of life.

There many other things to talk about and admire, but the future owners are also encouraged to put in further work and money to make this village their own. The Piccolomini Estate can be easily turned into a resort or historic landmark. The question is: in what direction would you go if you were to afford this estate?

[sothebysrealty]