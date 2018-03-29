Bentley’s Famed Mayfair Dealership Reopens Its Doors

The world’s oldest Bentley dealership has been opened back in 1927 in Mayfair, London, and today it’s back on our radar with a fresh new look. Following an extensive renovation process, Bentley’s Mayfair dealership will now gladly open its doors to anyone interested in the brand’s products.

The Mayfair icon Jack Barclay Bentley is now a luxurious modern space where tradition and modern design blend together to attract.. well, to lure us all. Inspired by contemporary luxury boutiques and designer ateliers, the showroom’s new look benefits from a stunning central bar trimmed in Bentley leather, a commissioning suite, as well as art deco signage, such as wood paneling and checkered floors.

Bentley Mayfair was acquired in 2000 by the H.R. Owen group, but throughout time this dealership became a true British institution, for both Bentley and the UK. Customers from all over the world enter the Mayfair location to savor the Jack Barclay Bentley experience, and this stunning refurbishment will make their visit here totally unforgettable.

Obviously, nothing but the best is expected from the staff or the service here, and anypotential events that will take place at this location. No surprises there, to be honest. Check out the gallery below for a sneak peek and make sure you check your bank account(s) as well to see if you can afford any cars of Bentley.