Urwerk’s Atomic Master Clock Will Have People Running For The Hills

The minute I got my eyes on this piece, I remembered a scene from the Lethal Weapon movie series, when Riggs and Murtaugh were trying to disable a ticking bomb in a multi-level parking garage while a cat scares the hell out of them. Isn’t that exactly how you’re feeling right now: scared?

The comedic and dangerous duo failed in their quest and as I stare down this watch I get the feeling of an impending doom. Urwerk’s newest timekeeping marvel, the Atomic Master Clock, was designed for those of you who are obsessed with to-the-letter efficiency. It’s one of those timekeepers that will count every second of every year and tell you the accurate time for decades to come.

The avant-garde Swiss watchmaker designed an impressive mechanical package, which consists of two main components: an actual watch and an aluminum cased hybrid winder and regulator. The latter is what might get people around you pretty scared and you will most likely have to face the authorities if you carry this thing around on the streets or if you make use of public transportation.

Featuring a unique movement and 4-day power reserve, the watch is enough to get people satisfied, although it feels a bit overshadowed by the case. Weighing in at 55 pounds and encased in solid aluminum, the case was designed to physically interface with the watch, to wind and regulate it the second you plug it in. Do you have what it takes to purchase this watch? And.. we’re not talking about money.