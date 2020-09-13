The stunning Philippe Starck SPHERE Eyewear Collection is here

The renowned French designer Philippe Starck is once again impressing the world with his unique creations. This time he offers a stunning eyewear collection with some interesting innovations. The SPHERE Eyewear Collection, or ‘Sphere for Biotech Paris’, is a line of eyeglasses and sunglasses which got his trademark functional design, making the glasses a lot more practical than what we’re used to.

At first glance, they don’t seem anything too advanced, but there’s more to them than meets the eye. Philippe Starck’s SPHERE Eyewear come with a spherical lock system, which ensures a smoother and more efficient movement of the pieces. If you’re somebody who wears glasses on a daily basis, you’ll definitely feel the difference.

One of the main advantages of this system is in the glasses not becoming loose with time and daily use. Another thing to take into consideration is that these glasses will stay where they’re supposed to, which is on the user’s face, without sliding away when moving around as is the case with conventional glasses.

The normal eyeglass hinges usually wear down over time, so Philippe Starck replaced them with his innovative ball-shaped hinge design which makes them better suited for daily usage.

Another feature is the titanium polymer material used, which allows for an ultra-lightweight construction of the new glasses. The collection includes no less than five glasses and sunglasses. So far, the price is not known to the public, but we do know that they’re only available for purchase at Alain Mikli’s Madison Avenue Boutique.