Follow Us

Type to search

The stunning Philippe Starck SPHERE Eyewear Collection is here

Philippe Starck SPHERE Eyewear 1

The renowned French designer Philippe Starck is once again impressing the world with his unique creations. This time he offers a stunning eyewear collection with some interesting innovations. The SPHERE Eyewear Collection, or ‘Sphere for Biotech Paris’, is a line of eyeglasses and sunglasses which got his trademark functional design, making the glasses a lot more practical than what we’re used to.

At first glance, they don’t seem anything too advanced, but there’s more to them than meets the eye. Philippe Starck’s SPHERE Eyewear come with a spherical lock system, which ensures a smoother and more efficient movement of the pieces. If you’re somebody who wears glasses on a daily basis, you’ll definitely feel the difference.

Philippe Starck SPHERE Eyewear 3

One of the main advantages of this system is in the glasses not becoming loose with time and daily use. Another thing to take into consideration is that these glasses will stay where they’re supposed to, which is on the user’s face, without sliding away when moving around as is the case with conventional glasses.

The normal eyeglass hinges usually wear down over time, so Philippe Starck replaced them with his innovative ball-shaped hinge design which makes them better suited for daily usage.

Philippe Starck SPHERE Eyewear 5

Another feature is the titanium polymer material used, which allows for an ultra-lightweight construction of the new glasses. The collection includes no less than five glasses and sunglasses. So far, the price is not known to the public, but we do know that they’re only available for purchase at Alain Mikli’s Madison Avenue Boutique.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might Also Like

Axiom Space 1
Axiom Space Helps you Escape Earth, for $55 Million!
Philippe-Starck-Alo-1
Alo Is Philippe Starck’s Vision Of Future Communications
Philippe Starcks MyWorld is the ultimate lounge system for geeks
Philippe Starck MyWorld Lounge Systems
Blade Runner Hard Drive by Philippe Starck 1
Blade Runner Hard Drive by Philippe Starck and LaCie

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect
luxatic banner
REVIEWS

Next Up

5 Luxury Gift Ideas for Someone Who Has it All

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.