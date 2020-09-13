5 Luxury Gift Ideas for Someone Who Has it All

When you’re looking for a special gift for someone who has it all, the gift itself can be quite simple, but it must be thoughtful, creative and of course, surprising. From unique experiences or a crazy night out, to personalized items or things like a cute scratch off world map to mark all their adventures, an exquisite natural rose preserved for eternity, or that rare designer handbag they’ve always wanted but couldn’t find anywhere.

Luxury gift ideas encompass beauty, decadence and exclusivity. And when someone already has everything, you could always add your own touch to basic items like a phone case, a leather journal or some headphones – get them embroidered, engraved or specially designed for your recipient – that can make the difference between just another gift and something that’s truly meaningful.

Not all luxury gifts need to cost a fortune, but when that gift matches their interests, personality and sense of adventure, they can be a big hit for someone who has it all. Let’s see 5 luxury gift ideas that might impress anyone:

An Unforgettable Experience

Most of us already have enough stuff. But you can never have enough experiences, right? A hot air balloon flight, cooking classes, wine tasting, skydiving, whitewater rafting or.. few days off the grid at the fabulous Al Maha Desert Resort in Dubai, these could perfect for your significant other.

The joy of watching gazelles and other wildlife just a few steps away from you, the peace and quiet of a conservation retreat. That’s what we’d like after a busy week. At the Al Maha Desert Resort you’ll feel like you’re part of the royal family, with massive suites that have their own deck and swimming pool, lots of fun experiences, and food that can be compared to any Michelin-starred restaurant.

Platinum Roses

A natural rose carefully nurtured and then hand picked at the peak of perfection, before being dipped in certified platinum might be one of the most unique gifts they’ve ever received. A precious gift that can be admired over a lifetime and could become a family heirloom.

Platinum roses give a reflective and brilliant finish, with each rose presented with its own individual certificate of authenticity and presented in a navy velvet and synthetic leather display case. This is the perfect anniversary gift for those celebrating a 20th anniversary, as this is traditionally represented by this precious metal.

MasterClass All-Access Pass

Luxury is a status of great comfort or elegance, but knowledge is power. An annual all-access MasterClass can help them learn photography from Annie Leibovitz, cookery from Gordon Ramsay or the art of storytelling from Neil Gaiman and many more inspiring and entertaining tutors. There is a Netflix quality to the video production of this e-learning platform that also includes notes you can even download.

Of course, it might be even better to meet their favorite stars in person, but there’s real value in getting a MasterClass All-Access Pass, because they’ll get access to every class that they may not ordinarily consider. This might be the perfect gift for those with a curious mind who like educational content, but still want to be entertained in the process.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

ANC (active noise cancellation) headphones might not sound like something very special, but trust us, wrapping in your own personal sound bubble is the perfect gift for someone who’s tired of all that hustle and bustle. There’s so much noise around us that sometimes you might want to turn them on with no music playing, just to enjoy the silence.

Bang & Olufsen’s latest wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones are some of the best on the market, with ANC, transparency mode, voice assistant button and microphone, but their design is unlike any other. Both high- and low-frequency noise cancellation with a transparency mode that lets you turn back into the outside world with a swipe of the touchpad.

These headphones can be paired with up to two devices at a time and will remember up to eight and with a 10-metre operating range, the freedom to move is better than most headphones on the market, particularly with 25 hours on a full charge. Want to make them totally unique? You can always find someone who can customize them for your recipient.

An Exquisite Designer Bag

Did she say anything about that 1955 Horsebit Original GG Canvas Convertible Tote by Gucci? With its monogrammed canvas and horsebit hardware, this exquisite tote a flat base, crafted with contrasting leather trim and it’s so well structured that it looks good whether she will be carrying a few or lots of items, with enough to fit a laptop easily as well magazines or anything in that size.

For him, the Bedrock Brief is a quintessential gentleman’s briefcase made from soft calfskin leather and weathered brass hardware for a refined look which ages effortlessly for a vintage look to last your entire career and able to fit a laptop too.

Saint Laurent has also launched the Cit-e backpack in canvas with the brands embossed exterior and enough interior pockets to keep your technology safe. Made in collaboration with jacquard technology by Google, you can stay connected through a layer of interactivity in the backpack, making music, navigation, and other tech wishes just a gesture away in ways that you can personalise to suit, from taking photographs, play or pausing audio, never miss a call and get notified when separated from your bag.