Coconut Grove’s GlassHaus Opens Its Doors

Well, not really. People living in Miami or looking to move there are thinking about high-end, design-driven boutique condo buildings right now, regardless of potential dangers like Irma and its unthinkable effects. But let’s stay positive, and focus on the fact that Glasshaus, an incredible 23-unit building, has recently opened its sales center and will most likely get everyone feeling excited and in the mood to spend some money.

Proudly sitting in the dense and luxurious enclave of Coconut Grove, Glasshaus will be a low-rise residential building with large apartments, beginning at over 1,000 square feet for a one bedroom unit; but we’re pretty sure most people will appreciate the 2,380 square feet, three-bedroom units even more.

The contemporary design of this project, alongside its wonderful surroundings, allow this place to welcome future customers into one of the most incredible buildings on the market today. Amenities at GlassHaus will include a wonderful rooftop pool and summer kitchen, a private garden, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and many other goodies.

That’s why the prices range from $595,000 to $1.2 million. I guess it would be pointless to tell you what else you could buy with that kind of money; just feel thankful you have a few millions in your bank account(s) and go for it. Enjoy the good life in a luxurious condo in Miami and let us know if it’s as good as advertised.