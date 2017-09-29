New HYT Limited-Edition Models? Yes, Please!

Many people strive for high ideals and performance, and that’s something that goes hand in hand with HYT’s edgy brand identity. That’s why the innovative Swiss watchmaker has released not one, but two limited-edition watches, starting off from great sporting talents and their passion in life.

Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Panis and Fabien Barthez are all masters of their respective crafts (soccer and racing), and these brilliant watch makers have decided to show off their gratitude by creating two limited edition HYT watches specially for them. Even though these two timepieces are linked to two different sports, there is a clear link between them, and a sporty attitude overall.

The H4 Panis-Barthez Compétition features a sleek jet-black DLC case, with a partially skeletonized hand-wound caliber and colorful details making sure this watch is a great conversation starter. You will find unique cutouts on the bridges, while the caliber also features a dynamo-powered light module that illuminates the H4’s fluid ring.

On the other hand, the H1 for Antoine Griezmann was clad in blue PVD titanium with a contrasting white strap – just the way he wanted it. But if you ask us, this color theme is so stylish that it should be added to HYT’s future line-up as well. Please note that both of these pieces are expected to be on sale by the end of the year, and you should expect to pay as much as $65,000 for the H1 and $95,000 for the H4.