The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Here’s a modern approach to speed and luxury: the brand new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo was unveiled a few days ago and it might just be the next best thing from the German automaker. Set to be sold alongside a hatchback variant, the range-topping plug-hybrid sedan packs a powerful twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine capable of developing 550 PS (404 kW). But wait, that’s not all!

The plug-in hybrid powertrain also features a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor that develops another 136 PS (100 kW) to join in on the fun, allowing this Porsche to brag about a total of 680 PS (500 kW) and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque. That’s something that the first Prius would have never dreamed about. Your move, Toyota!

Equipped with all-wheel drive, this powerful thing will do 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in a mere 3.4 seconds, and it could go all the way up to a top speed of 310 km/h (192 mph). But the more important numbers to focus on are the official fuel consumption figures; according to Porsche, this vehicle will average 3.0 L/100 km (78.4 mpg US / 94.1 mpg UK) and it can travel up to 49 km (30.4 miles) on electric power only.

Yes, we’re also speechless right now. But we also have to mention that there’s plenty of luggage space as well, so this beauty might be the perfect car for your next journey. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo starts off at €188,592, with U.S. deliveries scheduled for the next spring, and I think it’s best to start planning your future trips in advance.