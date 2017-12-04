The Chopard L.U.C Perpetual T Spirit Of The Chinese Zodiac

Chopard is back in our attention with a new extraordinary timepiece. Inspired by the brand’s approach of creating a yearly edition of its L.U.C XP “Urushi dial”, based on the current Chinese zodiac sign, the Chopard L.U.C Perpetual T Spirit Of The Chinese Zodiac takes this story to the very next level, with an entirely hand-engraved rose gold case depicting all 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac.

This marvelous example of artistic craftsmanship honors an entire culture, with the 12 signs individually represented using the champlevé engraving technique. It took 200 hours to engrave the Chinese calendar on this ravishing watch, with 12 animals in chronological order that will make a privileged watch collector very happy.

Please note the solid gold dial, beautifully adorned with a hand-engraved motif that’s inspired by traditional Chinese iconography, which extends to the bezel and even the rose gold buckle. Aside from these overwhelming details, this watch benefits from incredible mechanics as well. The caliber 02.15-L features perpetual calendar and tourbillon functions backed up by a one-plus week power reserve.

Before you get too excited, you should know that the L.U.C Perpetual T – Spirit of the Chinese Zodiac is a limited edition of one, which should be more than enough to understand the value of this artistic statement. It will be showed off to Asian collectors at a private exhibition in Beijing and we can only speculate on its price or value.