Irish Charm: the Wonderful 18th Century Emsworth Villa

Set to cost a cool €7.5 million or around $8.9 million, Emsworth is a breathtaking 18th century villa, found on Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Dublin. Back in the 1930s, this property was owned by Irish businessman John F. Maguire, who had a few celebrity guests around, including Grace Kelly, rumored to have been pictured at the pool.

Completed back in 1794, this charming villa is apparently the only intact Gandon design to survive in all Ireland. The home’s current owner has renovated the property, but kept all its original charm, which is why the home now shows off a graceful blend of period classicism and contemporary touches.

But what might be even more interesting is that a trapdoor in the floor of the entrance hall leads to an underground tunnel, linking the villa to the neighboring estate of Abbeville – at least, it used to; its original use still remains a mystery.

Covering 5,554 square feet of living areas across six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and many social areas, Emsworth’s technology is cutting edge, with almost everything hooked up to smartphone apps, allowing the owner to remotely control its lights, sound, heating, water features and security systems.

There is also a small cinema room with advanced sound technology, a fitness cottage with a gym and pilates room, a Febvre automatically cooled wine cellar, and a garage full of antique cars worth mentioning. Modern additions include a tennis court and playing pitch, running tracks for two kilometers around the property and a zip line that will have brave people riding over a wooded section.