The All New Aston Martin Vantage in All its Glory!

Improving upon perfection is not an easy job, but Aston Martin has made it look easy with the brand new Vantage. Unveiled just a few days ago, the all new Aston Martin Vantage is simply drop dead gorgeous, blending an eye catching look, with a new chassis and powertrain and all the latest technologies the British automaker has to offer.

In terms of power, the AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 now develops 503 hp and 685 Nm of torque, with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission taking care of delivering the right thrills – manual options are on the way as well. Having mounted the engine as low and as far back as possible, the engineers from Aston Martin aimed to get that optimal center-of-gravity and a 50-50 weight distribution.

So, what are the numbers you should expect? Well, this Aston weighs in at 1,530 kg (3,373 lbs), will do 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.6) and reach a maximum speed of 195 mph (313 km/h). It all sounds fine and dandy, and looks even better, but how was that possible?

It all started with the chassis, which is actually an upgrade of the DB11’s aluminum structure, with the rear subframe solidly mounted to make the driver feel more connected to the car. The suspension system includes double wishbones at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear, complemented by state of the art active dampers to ensure the driver will be enjoying a unique experience.

The new Aston Martin Vantage also marks a company first, as it shows off an electronic rear differential (E-Diff), that’s connected to the car’s electronic stability control system, thus taking driving dynamics even further.

Aerodynamics was a crucial part of the design, aesthetically and in terms of performances as well, with this supercar showing off a few very cool tricks. For instance, the front splitter was designed to direct airflow underneath the car, where special channels send the air exactly where the engineers need it most; you get the picture – if not, take a closer look below.

Starting off at £120,900 in the UK, €154,000 in Germany and $149,995 in the US, this Aston will reach your driveway by the second quarter of 2018.