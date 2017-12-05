Hacienda AltaGracia Looks All Kinds of Hot Right Now

With a magical mix of natural wonders, from scenic beaches to lush rainforests and amazing wildlife, Costa Rica is one of the world’s most surprising destinations. More and more people are starting to discover this bio-diverse heaven and fall in love with Costa Rica and you could also enjoy this country’s sheer beauty by staying at the mesmerizing Hacienda AltaGracia.

Nestled in the Southern region of Costa Rica, in an area embraced by the lush forestry of Valle del General, this incredible resort allows guests to reconnect with Mother Nature in the best way possible. Guided forest hikes, mountain biking, bird watching, horseback riding, and tropical fruit tasting will make your days here unforgettable, but that’s just a small part of this resort’s unique offering.

If you’re the adventurous type, you are encouraged to take in Costa Rica’s incredible beauty from high above, in an Ultralight Plane, as you pass over blissful waterfalls, rivers, rainforests, and even Pacific. At the end of the day, unwinding is a big part of any vacation in this tropical paradise, which is why the resort’s spa will tease your senses with full body treatments and Vichy showers.

Next up, a warm soak in a private Jacuzzi, overlooking the garden, also sounds really good. In terms of accommodations, there are 50 gorgeous suites and casitas on offer, complemented by all the right amenities to make guests feel comfortable. Panoramic terraces, stylish furnishings, in-room dining will also await for you at Hacienda AltaGracia. The rest is up to you.