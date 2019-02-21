The BurnOut Collection: Luxury Items with Mercedes-AMG GT-R Tyre Markings on Them

The brilliant team at Mercedes-AMG might have run out of ideas and decided to create something totally different, an interesting collection of bespoke items that you don’t see too often. At least we haven’t. The BurnOut Collection is a unique collaboration between the aforementioned luxury car maker and the German bag maker Destroy vs. Beauty to bring luxury items with a twist.

The bags and accessories from this collection have been road-rashed during an abuse test for a special tear proof fabric that the bag maker started developing two years ago. An AMG GT-R literally rolled over the materials as the ultimate test, leaving road rash and tyre prints all over, and instead of discarding the fabrics that resisted the abuse, they used them to create the Mercedes-AMG BurnOut collection.

The handmade luxury items come with an AMG badge as an approval of their endurance and of course the tyre markings. Should you not like the model, you could also request a tyre print of your choice for an extra cost.

If you’re curious, take a look at the list of all the BurnOut items and their price tags: