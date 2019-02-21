It’s no wonder how the islands of Hawaii got so famous and well known all over the world. Their impressive volcanoes surrounded by lush green valleys, with monumental coastal cliffs and superb waterfalls and all the white, red or black beaches bordered by myriad palms make for an astonishing landscape that every traveler hopes to visit one day.

Part of the United States and located around 2000 miles out in the Pacific Ocean, the archipelago of Hawaii has a lot to offer. From accommodations for all budgets to extravagant resorts and magnificent private beaches, there’s plenty of choices for every type of traveler out there.

But we’re here to present you some of the finest luxury hotels across Hawaii’s six main islands, complete with deluxe suites, spectacular spas and fine dining. So here are the top 10 Best Luxury Hotels and Resorts in Hawaii:

10. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa – Kauai

The resort is situated on the southern coast of Kauai, between superb tall green mountains and the white sands of the sunny Poipu and the azure of the ocean. The Grand Hyatt Kauai features 602 rooms, including 37 suites and exclusive Grand Club accommodations, exhibiting the natural elegance of the resort and the surroundings.

With private lanais with superb ocean views, with gardens and pools and classic Hawaiian style decor and equipped with rich mahogany furniture, the rooms of the hotel are simply mesmerizing. There are as well recreational facilities, with a saltwater swimming lagoon, freshwater outdoor pools and an indoor and outdoor health and fitness spa, making for a very pleasant stay there.

9. Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina – Oahu

The five star Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is situated on the rugged and wild western coast of the island of Oahu in proximity of the famous Waikiki beach.

The resort has a total of 371 rooms, with an average of 640 square feet of nature inspired decor per room, combining unique luxurious design with the classic style of the Hawaiian culture. The resort comes with its own beach, with lively pools and lagoons, and plenty of impressive amenities to combine the indoor and outdoor tropical living.

8. Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu – Kauai

Proudly sitting on the beautiful island of Kauai, just a few minutes away from the trendy Poipu Beach, Koloa Landing Resort is a breathtaking resort that spreads over no less than 25 acres. We’re talking about a tropical sanctuary of private beach villas, magical seaside studios and lavish penthouses, which combine modern elements, indigenous accents, luxury and serene views in the most beautiful way possible.

One the best resorts on the Garden Isle, this magical retreat boasts not one, not two, but three lovely pools, a wonderful spa with five treatment rooms, and the island’s only all-copper Ofuro Japanese soaking tub. Add in multiple Jacuzzis, a poolside bar & grill, the 24-hour fitness center, the golf and soccer areas and many other goodies and you get the perfect recipe for an unforgettable vacation.

7. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Maui

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is situated on the northwestern tip of the island of Maui, on a total of 54 acres of stunning landscapes and views, and maintains the Honokahua Preservation Site, a sacred site that gathers Native Hawaiian ceremonies.

The resort in itself wonderfully combines the Hawaiian culture with fine architectural design and offers no less than 463 rooms, 107 of them being Residential Suites boasting marble bathrooms and dark wood floors, modern amenities and artwork inspired by the Hawaiian culture. What’s more, the fitness center with outstanding ocean views around, the six restaurants, spa and other luxuries will make each vacation one never to forget.

6. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea – Maui

Located on 15 ocean front acres, on the sunny side of the island, overlooking a superb gold sand beach in Wailea, the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea is an extravagant resort offering more than your usual luxury accommodation.

The resort impresses through its 2 mile long beach walk and the 3 championship golf courses. As a classical Hawaiian resort, it offers 376 vast rooms and suites overlooking the ocean, each of them featuring a private terrace or lanai, posh marble bathroom, along with a wide array of complimentary services and facilities.

5. The Princeville Resort – Kauai

Situated on a cliff overlooking Hanalei Bay, right in the middle of the eponymous community in what’s known as Hawaii’s most stunning location, the Princeville Resort takes advantage of the spectacular views of Hanalei Bay seen from above.

Beyond the lush tropical hills, the dramatic blend of puffs of clouds, mist and blue sky, the resort offers 252 rooms and suites of Hawaiian design reflecting the color tones of the sky, the ocean and the earth. The rooms are organized in three buildings terracing down from the top plateau of Princeville to the calming and seductive Hanalei beach below.

4. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai – Big Island

This Four Seasons resort is located on the Big Island’s Kona-Kohala Coast and is widely considered the most cherished resort by honeymooners. The exclusivity of the Kona-Kohala Coast and the culture and tradition embedded in the resort’s design make it a top choice for those who wish to spend a more intimate and romantic vacation in Hawaii.

The open air living spaces, with two-story bungalows denote both intimacy and luxury with an authentic Hawaiian touch. The resort comes with three restaurants which offer a wide variety of dishes from all over the world, combined in an interesting menu reflecting the change of seasons.

3. Travaasa Hana – Maui

Travaasa Hana is widely recognized as one of the most remarkable resorts in Hawaii. It’s situated on the eastern side of Maui in the town of Hana, an area known for its preserved traditional customs and for showing the real Hawaii to its guests and visitors.

The resort boasts spacious cottages and peaceful private suites, with private lanais greeting the sun in the morning and the sounds of waves rolling on the ocean. The main idea of this resort is that there are no modern distractions like television, radios or clocks, but only the peacefulness and relaxation of the surrounding nature.

2. Four Seasons Resort Lanai – Lanai

The Four Seasons Resort Lanai, as its name suggests, is situated on the last unspoiled island of Hawaii, the exotic Lanai. The resort offers all the opportunities for relaxation and adventure in the middle of a private paradise.

Extravagant and luxurious, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai boasts beautiful views over the golden beaches and azure waters around and interiors full of teak and zebra wood with mahogany floors covered in hand woven wool rugs. There are also two lagoon style pools with cascading waterfalls and verdant botanical gardens. As for accommodation, the resort offers over 217 spacious guest rooms and suites, private lanais, full spa, golf courses and two restaurants for fine dining.

1. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – Maui

From the moment when you set your foot into the lobby, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort makes you feel like all your life drifts away, leaving you in a comfort of luxuries and mesmerizing views all around. The hotel is a remarkable blend between a luxury resort and the Andaz non traditional style, with enhancements and modern touches everywhere you turn your head.

The 290 guest rooms and suites and the seven residential villas, all welcome their guests with an atmosphere of complete relaxation. That includes both the magnificent Hawaii sunsets and the modern amenities of a luxury resort, such as the baths with ocean and garden view showers or the private lanais and poolside lounges and bar. The award winning restaurants serve authentic island cuisine but also dishes in which the Western and Japanese culinary arts fuse together.