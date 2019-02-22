Follow Us

Rolls-Royce Starts The Year Of The Pig With Four Special Editions

The Year of the Pig took over the world a few weeks ago when hundreds of millions of people, if not even more, celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 5. To honor this special date and the new lunar year Rolls-Royce has decided to come up with four special editions of its mighty Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

The special Year of the Pig models have been unveiled at the automaker’s dealership in Beverly Hills, California, where the Ghost, Wraith and Dawn showed up with an interesting finish, blending Aurum, Mugello Red, and Diamond Black in the best of ways. These bespoke cars also featured a special Rolls-Royce Year of the Pig badge and a unique Lunar New Year embroidery on the headrests, taking that unparalleled luxury experience to a new lunar level.

Meanwhile, the special-edition Cullinan boasts an eye catching red paint job, with just three units built with the help of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. These beauties were displayed at the Mandarin Oriental hotels in Boston, Miami and Washington D.C. a few days ago, with the Cullinan in Boston finished in a gorgeous Scala Red paint job, while the other two were finished in Magma Red.

The special Year of the Pig Ghost, Wraith and Dawn are up for grabs if you’re living in Beverly Hills, but these fiery-red Rolls-Royce Cullinans aren’t available for purchase. At least not yet. Which one would you like to drive?

