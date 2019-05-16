The brand new Bentley Continental GTC Bavaria Edition By Mulliner

Bentley has recently unveiled a special edition of its beautiful Continental GT Convertible, the Bavaria Edition by Mulliner, a car that aims to honor the sheer beauty of the famous German region.

The new Bentley comes with unique Bavarian colors, blending a superb Glacier White exterior with an Imperial Blue roof, colors that reflect the Bavarian flag pattern, distinguishing this car from any other Continental GTC models.

The blue and white pattern continues on the front fender with enamel infills. Meanwhile, the 22 inch Mulliner Driver Specification wheels and the bright chrome lower bumper grille add another interesting design touch to the overall style of the car.

The Bavarian flag pattern exists inside the cockpit as well, with embroidered seat headrests in the Bespoke White and Light Blue Sport as the exterior. Then there’s the Bentley Bavaria Edition tread plate inlay, a dual veneer that looks gorgeous in the Mulliner Glacier White paint and Imperial Blue hide, and the white contrast stitching and piping on the seats, center console, steering wheel, door panels and on the floor mats as well.

Not much has leaked about the car’s performances and specs, but we can expect to see the same twin turbocharged 6.0 liter W12 engine under the hood, with an 8 speed dual clutch automatic transmission and an output of 626 hp which would be able to push the Continental GTC Bavaria Edition to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and to a max speed of 207 mph.