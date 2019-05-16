Hublot and Berluti Teamed up for Another Stunning Watch: the Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot and French shoe brand Berluti have teamed up once again to create yet another timekeeping marvel, the Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti. Proudly wearing the patinated leather palette and a beautiful “Scritto” text, both Berluti’s signature, the watch is a superb timepiece that will be available in titanium or bronze.

Hublot’s Classic Fusion Berluti is also paired with a Venezia Cold Brown or a Cold Gold leather strap, both darkened with age to make the whole picture even more beautiful. The model, limited to 200 pieces for each edition, will be available in Japan and in the Hublot boutique in New York first, and then it will be released in the rest of the world.

Berluti used the same process of applying essential oils and pigments which give the unique look to the shoes they make to the straps of this watch. The “Scritto” text was created with an 18th century French letter press bought by Olga Berluti at an auction, making beautiful handwritten lines of text on the Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti collection.

The two Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti timepieces feature the HUB1143 automatic chronograph movement and come in an impressive autumnal color palette in contrasting shades. Each of the two watches will be available in a limited edition of 200 pieces, with pricing yet to be announced.