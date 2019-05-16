fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Hublot and Berluti Teamed up for Another Stunning Watch: the Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti

Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti 1

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot and French shoe brand Berluti have teamed up once again to create yet another timekeeping marvel, the Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti. Proudly wearing the patinated leather palette and a beautiful “Scritto” text, both Berluti’s signature, the watch is a superb timepiece that will be available in titanium or bronze.

Hublot’s Classic Fusion Berluti is also paired with a Venezia Cold Brown or a Cold Gold leather strap, both darkened with age to make the whole picture even more beautiful. The model, limited to 200 pieces for each edition, will be available in Japan and in the Hublot boutique in New York first, and then it will be released in the rest of the world.

Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti watch 2

Berluti used the same process of applying essential oils and pigments which give the unique look to the shoes they make to the straps of this watch. The “Scritto” text was created with an 18th century French letter press bought by Olga Berluti at an auction, making beautiful handwritten lines of text on the Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti collection.

The two Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti timepieces feature the HUB1143 automatic chronograph movement and come in an impressive autumnal color palette in contrasting shades. Each of the two watches will be available in a limited edition of 200 pieces, with pricing yet to be announced.

Hublot Classic Fusion Berluti watch 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Berluti Ferrari Shoe Collection 1
Berluti Teamed Up with Ferrari for a Limited Edition Footwear Collection
Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon x Berluti 1
Hublot’s Classic Fusion Tourbillon for Berluti Blends The Best Of Two Worlds
Wild Journey backpack 1
Celebrate in Style with the $6,500 Wild Journey Backpack
The Cocoon Berluti 3
Berluti’s Cocoon Keeps The Devialet Phantom Speaker Safe At All Times

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The brand new Bentley Continental GTC Bavaria Edition By Mulliner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.