The 2018 Range Rover Sport Lineup is More Impressive Than Ever

Land Rover has officially unveiled the 2018 Range Rover Sport, and we couldn’t be happier! Instantly recognizable, the facelifted model looks a bit more aggressive thanks to a new front bumper, a redesigned grille, and Matrix Pixel LED headlights. There are a few other minor tweaks outside, but it all depends on the version you’re going for.

On the inside, a new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 10-inch touchscreen displays, more charging ports and a special Activity Key that helps you lock and unlock the car easily, will be surely appreciated by every customer.

On the technical front, a new plug-in hybrid, dubbed as the P400e, packs an impressive 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery powering up an electric motor, which leads to a total power output of 404 PS (297 kW) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque.

As a result, the Range Rover Sport P400e will do 0 to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h). Not bad for a very effient car, and the electric-only option will also deliver about 31 miles (51 km).

But the SVR variant sounds more interesting to us, with this version featuring a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that outputs 575 PS (422 kW) for a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 4.3 seconds. The 2018 Range Rover Sport will start off at £61,315, while the P400e option will set you back at least £70,800. My favorite, the SVR, is set to take out £99,680+ from your bank account..