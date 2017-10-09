The Vacheron Constantin Historiques Triple Calendrier 1948

Vacheron Constantin is back in our minds and dreams with a new limited series of exquisite calendar timepieces that will surely make your day a little bit more interesting.

With only 200 pieces set to reach watch enthusiasts worldwide, matched by either a dark blue or a dark brown Mississippiensis alligator leather strap and an 18kt rose gold ardillon buckle, the Vacheron Constantin Historiques Triple Calendrier 1948 seems to be ready to stand the test of time.

Boasting a timeless elegance and probably the perfect balance between form and function, this watch shows off a 40 mm 18kt rose gold case, complemented by a domed sapphire crystal, a sapphire display back, and the ability to dive as deep as 30 meters.

Hiding within is the impressive Swiss manual-wind Vacheron Constantin in-house caliber 4400 QCL with 21 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 65 hours. It tells time, the date, and keeps everyone mesmerized with each passing second. Bearing the Hallmark of Geneva quality certificate, the watch also features a silvered opaline dial with a satin-finished external zone.

Also worth mentioning are the 18kt rose gold applied hour-markers and hands, and the fact that each piece will be delivered alongside a corrector pen. Words are not enough to give this beautiful design credit; neither are photos, but you are more than welcomed to take a quick glance at the gallery below.