Johnny Carson’s Malibu Estate Could be Yours for $81.5 Million

The iconic host of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson is easily considered by most one of the most influential figures from television’s golden age. Aside from his effect on the media and you, the people, the late TV star has also owned an incredible Malibu estate, that was recently listed on the market.

Set to cost a staggering $81.5 million, Johnny Carson’s former home was designed as the perfect hideaway from the Hollywood hustle and bustle. It features four bedrooms overlooking the Pacific Ocean from high above the bluffs on Point Dume and a mix of spectacular amenities and incredible little details.

Built by modernist architect Ed Niles way back in 1978, this stunning home was clad with mahogany and glass partitions over 7,083-square feet of luxurious living areas.

A saltwater swimming pool and lounge, complemented by an adjacent waterfall and koi pond will encourage the next owners and their guests to socialize outside, while a gorgeous living room, gym and sauna act as the perfect entertaining areas inside.

One of the highlights of Johnny Carson’s former home is definitely the master suite, which occupies the entirety of the second floor and offers breathtaking panoramic ocean views. It also comes with his-and-her bathrooms set with onyx stone, walk-in closets, and a glass-encased office.

Eucalyptus, coral, and pepper trees are framed by glass walls, allowing anyone that enters these spaces to be one with Mother Nature. Is this privilege worth that kind of money?

[robbreport]